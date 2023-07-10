Tom Cruise Wants to Make ‘Mission Impossible’ Movies When He’s 80

Tom Cruise plans on doing his own stunts for a very long time.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald during the Australian premiere of his new film, the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One star shared his plans for longevity in Hollywood.

"Harrison Ford is a legend. I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him. I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age," Cruise, 61, revealed.

Harrison Ford, 80, just starred in the fifth installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

According to Variety, though Ford has retired from playing the character of Indiana Jones, he is not done with his acting career quite yet.

"I don’t do well when I don’t have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It’s my Jones. I want to be helpful… and it’s the people you get to work with. The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration," Ford said.

Cruise, meanwhile, is on his seventh Mission: Impossible film, with an eighth installment on the way in 2024.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise Reportedly Has 'No Part' in Daughter Suri's Life

Cruise has already achieved a long and illustrious career thanks to Mission: Impossible and other films such as Top Gun. However, rumors about his on-set behavior as a movie star have plagued him over the years.

Director Chris McQuarrie, who has worked with Cruise on three Mission: Impossible movies as well as Top Gun: Maverick, once asked the actor what the "weirdest story you’ve heard about yourself" was.

According to HuffPost, Cruise apparently laughed and said that people "were not allowed to look me in the eye."

Rumors of Cruise's on-set attitude came to a head in 2020 when a video of him threatening to fire a crew member for not following pandemic regulations on the set of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One leaked online.

"If I see you do it again, you’re f---ing gone!" Cruise raged in the viral clip.

Mission: Impossible actor Simon Pegg defended his co-star to The Sunday Times.

"Everything that Tom cares about, in terms of his job, was at stake due to the pandemic. For him, there was a danger this virus could wipe cinema off the face of this earth," he said.