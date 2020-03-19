Tom Hanks Is ‘Not Great But Still Okay’ After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and RIta Wilson have been taking a "one-day-at-a-time approach" as they continue to self-quarantine in Australia after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. On Thursday (March 19) the actor's older sister Sandra Hanks Benoiton gave The Daily Mail an update on how her brother's holding up.

"I have communicated with my brother. He's not great, but still okay," she admitted. "[Am I] shocked? No. He's an actor, not a god [but] medical care in Australia is good."

The couple was released from an Australian hospital on Monday (March 16) after testing positive for the coronavirus on the 11th and are finishing their isolation period in a rented house. They were in the country while the beloved actor filmed Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks will portray Presley's famous manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Hanks and Wilson aren't the only celebrities to contract the virus. Idris Elba recently revealed his diagnosis and isn't showing symptoms of the disease; Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju tested positive and is experiencing mild cold symptoms, and James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko is self-quarantining and suffering from a fever and fatigue after contracting COVID-19.

At time of writing, over 246,000 people worldwide have tested positive for the coronavirus, and over 10,000 of those cases have been fatal.