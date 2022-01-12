Top Chef star Gregory Gourdet is celebrating his hard work after giving his body a “health reset” and losing 40 pounds.

The 46-year-old revealed his physical transformation via Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 11), sharing a series of before and after side-by-side snaps, ending with a final photo showing his weight loss.

“Pandemic weight journey,” the New York native, who went from 212 to 172 pounds, captioned the post. "This was hard! Between gyms closing, a running injury (I have a torn meniscus) and survival eating at work, I gained a good amount of weight in 2020."

The Everyone’s Table author opened up about when he chose to take charge of his fitness routine.

"At my highest weight ever, I pressed the health reset button in July," he explained, noting that he began to notice his past routines of “yoga” and “intermittent fasting” weren’t working anymore.

See his transformation, below:

"I power walked on a treadmill for months until my therapist told me I could run again," Gourdet continued. “I went keto for the first time and extended my fasting to 20 to 24 hours a few days a week and finally started losing the extra weight. Spent hours diving deeper into the health benefits of fasting and keto.”

The restaurateur thanked those in his life who have helped him achieve his goals, including his personal trainer, physical therapist, masseuse and more.

The Top Chef Seasons 12 and 17 finalist added an important “reminder” to his followers: "Health isn’t measured by weight. Thick or thin, always love yourself. Live in whatever body you feel comfortable in and don’t compare yourself to people on the internet. We all come in different shapes and sizes and can all do different things in our bodies."

Gourdet concluded his empowering message by adding he still has “a very long road to recovery,” but is looking forward to the opening of his new wood-fired Haitian restaurant, Kann, set to open this spring.

Gourdet's famous pals showered him with compliments on his journey, with chef Brooke Williamson writing, “Heard chef. Very inspiring!"

Meanwhile, Top Chef All-Stars Los Angeles winner Melissa King commented: “Proud of you GG.”

Since appearing on Bravo’s hit cooking competition series, Gourdet has become the Director of Culinary Operations at Departure Restaurant in Portland, where the writer oversees all food programming and events.