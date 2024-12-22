Tourist Discovers Bizarre COVID-19 Themed Park

A U.K. traveler stumbled upon a COVID-19 themed park which is reminiscent of a dystopian hellscape.

TikTok user Ella Ribak shared a video from her travel to Vietnam back in 2022 featuring the creepy park, which is located at Da Lat's The Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourist Complex. The shock factor is high, with pieces straight out of a political cartoon.

Visitors come across the outdoor space with a large entrance sign that reads, "COVID-19 Park," alongside outlines of a forest and its animals. Immediately after stepping through, guests are greeted with a slew of walking paths with art.

The park features photo opportunities with coronavirus themed sculptures with googly eyes. Pathogens with googly eyes are seen running from a massive needle, presumably representing the vaccination for the virus. Two other pathogens are seen duking it out in a boxing match while another is in court at a Judge Judy-style hearing.

A blob is seen using a wheelbarrow with a collapsing earth on it while another earth is sitting on the virus while playing the flute. Additionally, another virus is seen in prison.

Perhaps in one of the most horrifying pieces, a clock featuring elements and a timeline of the pandemic is seen. Symbols including hand sanitizer, vaccines, social distancing, face masks, hazmat suit and even breathing machines are featured on the sculpture.

Watch a video of the bizarre themed park, below.