5 Places in U.S. With Longest Names Include One You’ll Never Be Able to Pronounce

I dare you to try to pronounce Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. It's in the town of Webster, Massachusetts on the borders of Connecticut and Rhode Island 60 miles from Boston.

For the most part, everyone just calls it Webster Lake even after shortening it to Lake Chaubunagungamaug because still, what a tongue twister. I mean come on now.

Webster Lake Association via Facebook Webster Lake Association via Facebook loading...

According to the Homes website, the Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg area was home to the Nipmuc Indian tribe and it means “fishing place at the boundary.”

I even googled "how to pronounce chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg" and still can't. Even the guy teaching us how to pronounce it hilariously messes it up.

We'll stay in New England for Mooselookmeguntic which is a town in Maine. It has 17 letters and five syllables. That makes it the longest town or city name without hyphens or spaces in the entire country according to Business Insider.

When I googled "how to pronounce Mooselookmeguntic" nothing popped up but sounding it out helps as it does with this next town on the list.

Kleinfeltersville in Pennsylvania is tied with Mooselookmeguntic, Maine for the longest town or city name without hyphens or spaces in the United States. However, while it also has 17 letters it only has four syllables.

I guess that one isn't too tough to pronounce after sounding it out. And the same goes for Eichelbergertown, also in Pennsylvania.

Chickasawatchee, Georgia is fun to say from this list as well, and that rounds out your top five. However, I did find this that includes a sixth town name in Virginia but it's super easy to say and doesn't sound as complicated or fun to say as the others.

Homes.com Homes.com loading...

Gallery Credit: Waylon Jordan