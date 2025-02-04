U.S. Warning: Don’t Travel to These Two Popular Caribbean Islands

Winter often means thinking about warmer weather where you can stick your toes in the sand while sipping an umbrella drink and basking in the deliciously warm sun in your favorite bathing suit.

There's a reason those lapping waves relieve anxiety and transport us to a beautiful, stress-free place, even if it's only on our sound apps or from staring at our screensaver. Whenever one of your friends posts scrumptious photos of a beach getaway on their socials, you have to admit you have an "I wish I were there" moment.

The beautiful, warm, blue waters of the Caribbean are one of the most popular, sought-after destinations in the world, especially for Americans, but that doesn't mean every island should be part of your research for your next beach holiday.

With so many choices in the Caribbean, hopefully, forgoing these two islands won't affect you too much since everything. Sexual assault, robbery, and kidnapping are high.

According to the United States Department of State, there are four advisory levels.

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

LEVEL 3 TRAVEL ADVISORY

Jamaica

Violent crime is the main reason behind this level 3 warning. The main violence is murders, robberies, and sexual assault. According to the State Department, the U.S. Embassy routinely receives reports of sexual assaults at the resorts.

Violent crime occurs throughout Jamaica. Tourist areas generally see lower rates of violent crime than other parts of the country. The homicide rate reported by the Government of Jamaica is among the highest in the Western Hemisphere. Armed robberies and sexual assaults are common.

Also, health care, whether it's an emergency or routine, is very slow.

Trinidad and Tobago

Gangs and terrorism are the main reasons behind this level 3 warning from the State Department. Violent crimes include murder, robbery, sexual assault, and kidnapping.

Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.

Safe travels.