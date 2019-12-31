Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner may have called it quits a few months ago. But the rapper will always have love for his baby mama.

"I love her mommy and I always will," he wrote about Jenner in a new piece in XXL. "The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

He also talks delves into his experience as a dad to his little girl, who he affectionately called "Stormster" in the article.

"Having a daughter is amazing and has given me such respect for mothers and the process of raising children," he said. "It’s really, really powerful! It’s not a struggle to have a famous significant other. I think life in general always comes with hardships. It’s how you deal with them. I love being at the crib and I love spending time with the family. Now especially, because I just love hanging out with the Stormster. I just love watching my kid grow. It makes life so much simpler. I also love watching movies and just sitting and soaking up inspiration."

Scott revealed that he's been keeping busy with the family recently aside from dropping his new label compiliation, Jerk Boys.

"I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi," he wrote. "Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking."