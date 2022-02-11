Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Name Baby Boy Wolf

Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her and Travis Scott's newborn son.

This afternoon (Feb. 11), Kylie posted an Instagram Story with the text "Wolf Webster" with a white heart emoji over a grey background, confirming the name of their son.

It was this past Sunday (Feb. 6) when Jenner announced the birth of her and Scott's second child together. She posted a black-and-white photo of a child's hand holding a newborn's wrist on her Instagram. The child presumably being the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Stormi. As People reports, a rep for Jenner confirmed to them the baby's gender as male.

Scott replied to Jenner's post with a series of heart emojis.

Scott's name was most recently in headlines yesterday (Feb. 10) after Kanye threatened to pull out of Coachella if Billie Eilish didn't apologize to Travis. The problem with the demand was that it was misdirected. Kanye posted a screenshot of a misleading headline that claimed Eilish called out Scott when she stopped a recent show in order for a fan to get an inhaler.

Eilish never mentioned Scott's name.

Regardless, Ye posted the screenshot and his terms. Eilish soon replied in a comment by simply saying, "Literally never said a single think about Travis. Was just helping a fan."

It remains unclear if West will still be performing at Coachella or not.

Scott has also been in headlines recently for being seen at a recent listening party for Kanye's upcoming Donda sequel album. It is speculated that La Flame will be on the album in some capacity.

See him below in a post from Yung Lean, alongside Ye, Drake and Baby Keem.