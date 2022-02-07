Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Welcome Second Child

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have officially welcomed their second child.

On Sunday (Feb. 6), the youngest Jenner sister shared a black-and-white image on her Instagram page, which appears to show a child's hand holding onto a newborn baby's wrist. It can be presumed that the hand holding the newly born baby belongs to La Flame and Kylie's 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

"💙2/2/22," Jenner wrote as the caption for the photo, indicating the child was born on Feb. 2 and is presumably a boy.

News emerged last summer that Kylie was with child. In August of last year, a source revealed that she was in the "very early stages" of her pregnancy and was unsure of the gender at that time. A due date was not known either.

Travis and Kylie welcomed their eldest child on Feb. 1, 2018, and maintained secrecy with that pregnancy, announcing the birth of Stormi in a lengthy Instagram post dedicated to informing her fans about her introduction to motherhood.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," Kylie began in the post. "I understand you are used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was something I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I know how."

Kylie shared the announcement of Stormi entering the world on Feb. 4, 2018, although she had given birth days prior.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Travis Scott for comment.

Congratulations to both Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner on welcoming a healthy new baby.