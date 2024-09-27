This One, Simple Snack Before Bed Will Help You Sleep Better

That constant quest for a complete night's sleep, almost or totally uninterrupted, waking up refreshed and ready for the day is a thing. That in itself is something we all dream about.

From spraying lavender on our pillows to a hot shower or bath, taking a sleeping pill or having a warm glass of milk or hot cup of tea, even a sound machine, most of us have a nightly routine with the hope of a sound sleep.

Here's another tip that helps induce a cozy night of sleep and it's from something we've all heard about.

According to Livestrong, a few bites from one of these three types of cheeses has a nice amount of tryptophan. They also release serotonin which is a major player in managing our sleep cycles.

Serotonin also encourages our body to relax.

CHEDDAR, MOZZARELLA, COTTAGE

According to MSN, these three cheeses blow turkey away in the tryptophan department as not all cheese is created equal. These are three of the best to nibble on before bed to help promote an incredible night of shut-eye.

There's white cheddar and yellow in slices or a block and with mozzarella, you can buy slices, a block, string cheese, or buffalo.

Now, if you want to focus on the healthiest according to the Lazy Plant website, cottage cheese is most definitely the best of the three. If you have a sweet tooth at night, adding a couple of raspberries or blueberries to cottage cheese helps, too.

