Six Strange Things That Can Get You Flagged While Going Through Airport Security

Unless you're all about getting patted down by strangers in blue rubber gloves, going through security at the airport is one of the more annoying parts of travel.

Even when things are going fine, there's a little bit of anxiety in everyone until we're securely at our gate. From packing to finding parking or checking luggage and just maneuvering the airport, it's a whole thing.

Coming face-to-face with the TSA agents while we're doing everything we can to be quick and efficient about it is annoying. Remove your shoes, take off your coat, remove your laptop, spread everything out in a few bins, and don't forget to empty your pockets. I could go on.

Usually, if we're pulled aside for an extra pat down or closer look through our carry-on luggage or handbags, it's because the TSA agents want a closer look at something. However, there are some weird things we do while in line that will signal a TSA agent to pull us aside.

DRESSED FOR THE WRONG WEATHER

Are you wearing one too many jackets for the summer? Maybe you're trying to hide something. Even flip-flops and shorts in the winter, even if you're flying to a warm location, may raise an eyebrow if the rest of your luggage seems off.

YAWNING TOO MUCH

Stress is exhausting and makes us yawn more than normal. This is because stress requires more oxygen. Why are we stressed? A TSA agent may want to take a closer look to see if there's more to it.

NOT MAKING EYE CONTACT

We all know that when we avoid eye contact, it's a sign of nerves and possibly something to hide. The TSA agents want to know if there's more to it than just being socially awkward or distracted about something.

BEING EXTRA CHATTY

Just like avoiding eye contact, the other end of the spectrum is talking too much when you're nervous. Why are you nervous? Do you have something to hide or are you just a nice person?

TOO MUCH PERFUME OR COLOGNE

What are you trying to mask? Drugs maybe? Or are you just that person who annoys us all by wearing too much perfume or cologne?

ARGUING OR BEING AGGRESSIVE

Here's a way to get the extra attention you probably didn't want but brought upon yourself. TSA agents may search you just because you're acting like a jerk, so they're going to punish you. Or are you getting aggressive because you're getting scared about something?

