Turning Your Dog into a Disney Character is the Next Big Thing

Another time-sucking moment has arrived and this one is about as adorable as possible. Yes, it uses artificial intelligence so if you're not on board with the future yet, maybe this is the time for you to try AI since it's cute.

Once again, it all seemed to start on TikTok as most trends do now. According to MSN, you use the AI generator to turn your four-legged furry friend into a cartoon worthy of his or her own movie poster in the style of Pixar. MSN, You use an AI image generator to cartoon-ify your furry friend and create a movie poster in the style of Disney Pixar. You can also make a video that's like a movie.

To save you some time searching for instructions, here's the step-by-step according to HITC. I tried it with my bestie The Silly Willy.

Go to Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator here. In this prompt section where you create your image, you need to be specific and describe your dog including breed, fur color, etc. After that make sure to say you want your pooch to look like a Disney Pixar-style movie poster and you can even say what you want the background of the poster to look like. Click on ‘Join and Create’. You will then be asked to log in to an existing Microsoft account or create a new one. Now it's time to wait while the process begins to create this cuteness. Eventually, you will see four images. If you don’t like them, you can tap ‘Create’ again to make four more with the same prompt. Keep clicking ‘Create’ until you find a poster you like. Press Download’ to save the image to your camera roll.

Yes, I fell down the rabbit hole but it was fun. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn't but hey, it's innocent and fun, and often we need that.

