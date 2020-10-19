Tyler Posey got candid about attending sex parties, as well as his sobriety, during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show.

“I’m sober now. I’m 71 days sober. I don’t smoke weed. I don’t drink, I don’t drug, I don’t do anything,” the 29-year-old actor explained. “I was at a party the other night where they had a table of cocaine, just a table. And they had Holy water, which was shots with Molly in it, and mushroom chocolate. And I didn’t give a s--t at all.”

“It was a sex party… I have been to other sex parties, one other one where… I was like, I wasn’t part of the people who worked there, but I was… I was doing it,” the Teen Wolf star added.

Sex parties are gatherings where guests are allowed to engage in consensual sexual activity with one another, often in full view of other guests. Many people go to sex parties to make friends with like-minded people who are polysexual and sex-positive.

This isn't the first time the actor has been open about is sexuality. In August, Posey shared that he is pansexual in a series of Instagram videos. Pansexuality is sexual, romantic or emotional attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

“I know there’s a lot of kids that look up to me and I just want to f--king get rid of that stigma of — you can be whoever you want to be, get with whoever you want to get with and it doesn’t affect you and it doesn’t affect them,” Posey told Ellis in the interview. “And you know, the world’s f--king weird and it should be. And there’s too much stigmas on everything and sexuality, especially. And so, I don’t know, I really didn’t have a plan for saying that s–t. I just felt compelled.”

Last month, Posey created an OnlyFans account to provide new, exclusive content for his fans.