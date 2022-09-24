Uber Driver Drops Cheating Husband and Mistress Off at His Home With His Wife and Kids

Could you imagine your Uber driver outing a cheater to his wife and children?

Dallas-Fortworth area TikToker @perfectly_unbroken claimed that she dropped off the cheating husband and his mistress at his home for his family to learn of his infidelity. In a viral TikTok that gained 7.9 million views with over a million likes, she shared the story of her recent Uber drive.

Roni explained that she picked up a man at his home. Before entering the car, he kissed his wife goodbye and hugged his children who came outside to wave to him. When he got into the car, he told Roni that he added another stop. Once the woman arrived at the first destination, another woman got into the car with some small luggage.

“I’m so glad you finally got away from your d--- wife," the alleged mistress told the man. The pair then began to kiss in the backseat, to which Roni clarified that it wasn't a "Hi how you doing" kind of kiss. The man then told his driver that he changed the drop-off location.

“I’m tired of you putting me off. When are you gonna leave?” the woman in the backseat asked. He told her that there were “things to take care of” and that they should “talk about this later.”

“Keep in mind I was about five miles from his house,” she noted to her TikTok followers. She decided to end the ride at his original pickup destination — to his home with his wife and kids. “Pull some s--- like that in my car and you’re gonna get done like that. “Be better people. Do better in life.”

She noted that, "Things didn't turn out so well for him," and that he and his mistress were left standing on his lawn when his family came outside to see them.

Reactions were mixed, with some people believing that the affair wasn't her business. In the original video, she noted, "This is my car. I work for myself. I am an independent contractor. If I choose to end your ride, it’s my choice. Uber’s not gonna fire me, Uber’s not gonna ban me, Uber’s not gonna get rid of me. If you are doing something crappy in my car, I have the right to handle it however I see fit.”