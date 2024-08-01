Universal Secures Britney Spears’ Biopic in a Landmark Deal

A Britney Spears biopic is officially in the works.

According to The Ankler, Universal Pictures has scored the rights to Spears' best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me.

The outlet goes on to report that the biopic has already landed a director in Wicked's Jon M. Chu. Additionally, Oscar-winning producer Marc Platt is also attached to the upcoming project.

A source revealed to the publication that the deal for the rights to the film are around the eight figure mark. Also attached to the agreement is reportedly rights to Spears’ vast music catalog.

Spears also teased the news of a biopic on her Twitter account today (Aug. 1), the same day that the news broke of a biopic.

"Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned," Spears said in a tweet.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Considers Herself a 'Girl Who Used to Be Famous'

Previously, the same outlet reported that Spears' book was the subject of competition from some of Hollywood's biggest names to be turned into a movie. They reported that Shonda Rhimes, Brad Pitt’s Plan B and Margot Robbie all were in contention to be a part of the film.

Several big studios also were in competition for the project. Sony, Warner Brothers, Fox, Disney and Netflix all vied for the project.

Upon its release, The Woman in Me was a massive success for Spears and has gone on to sell over 2.5 million copies in the United States alone. Additionally, it has become the fastest selling book in Simon & Schuster's history.

There is currently no word on a release date for the project.