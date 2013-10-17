Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off New Hair Inspired by Fall [PHOTOS]

If her new hair color is anything to go by, Vanessa Hudgens is really getting into the spirit of the season.

The actress-singer debuted her fall-inspired new look on Instagram a couple of weeks ago -- and, by the number of photos she's posted of it since, we'd say she's as obsessed with her hair as we are!

Her normally dark hair has been lightened, with the bottom half a rainbow of colors resembling the changing autumn leaves. She is loving the look, posting cute captions such as "Killin the season game thanks to @hellobeautifulsalonnyc #spiceitup #fallLeaves #youngandfree" and "My hair has finally found its home #vermont #fallcolors #obsessed."

Subtle makeup, subtle hair (not-so-subtle T-shirt).

Lovin' the leopard print -- and the Hello Kitty phone.

Autumn hair pairs well with plaid.