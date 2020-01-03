Vanessa Hudgens opened up about her 2007 nude photo leak scandal.

In a newly published interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the High School Musical alum spoke out about her privacy being violated after someone hacked her phone and posted personal photos online. She was one of the first celebrities to ever have nude images leaked and admits she still feels pain over it.

“It was a really traumatizing thing for me,” she told the magazine. “It’s really f---ed up that people feel like they are entitled enough to share something that personal with the world.”

Hudgens said the experience made her "completely lose all grip" of her own privacy, explaining that part of the problem is that fans believe who they see on TV is the real her.

"It’s really sad," she continued. "It feels like that shouldn’t be the case, but unfortunately, if enough people are interested, they’re going to do everything they can to get to know as much about you as they can, which is flattering, I guess, but then people take it too far and end up divulging things that should be personal.”

“I think that is because there’s a disconnect when you see your favorite actress on the screen, and you see them now on your TV in your homes, and you can watch them whenever you want,” she explained. “There’s almost — I don’t want to say lack of respect because that sounds negative — but it just makes you feel like you know them even though you don’t.”

The 31-year-old actress also discussed the #MeToo movement and her own experience in the industry, revealing she's been spoken to in "inappropriate ways" in the past but always made sure to defend herself and let the person know if they were "completely out of line."

"I'm the type of person in any situation, whether it's an audition or in work, if I feel uncomfortable, I'm going to walk away or let that person know they're making me feel uncomfortable," Hudgens said. "Then, if they don't respect that, they can go f--k off. If someone doesn't like that, literally they can f--k off."