Viral ‘Fluffy Coke’ Drink Trend Sweeps TikTok with Just 2 Ingredients

A new viral trend is taking over TikTok and it involves the soft drink Coke.

In a TikTok posted by the user @not.eg, Emma Grace Burke and her grandmother, known as Memama, make the drink using two ingredients: a favorite soda and some marshmallow fluff.

In the clip that has been viewed more than 4.3 million times, Burke and her grandmother make the drink by taking a cup and spreading some marshmallow fluff on the inside of the cup. They then take their coke and pour into the glass before mixing the marshmallow fluff and coke together.

Burke spoke with Fox News about the creation of the drink and shared that her mother had actually seen it done before showing it to her daughter.

"My mom mentioned that she had seen someone trying a fluffy Coke and thought that it would be fun for my grandmother and me to try on TikTok," Burke said.

"And Fluffy Coke was such a fun name, we had to try it!" she added.

"You simply line the inside of your glass with Marshmallow Fluff, from top to bottom all along the sides, then add ice and Coke … Stir, sip and enjoy!" Burke said of the process.

People in the comments section of the post expressed their love for the drink as well as how captivating Burke's grandmother was.

"Protect Memama at all costs," Coke commented.

"Memama is such a proper southern belle," added someone else.

"If she likes fluff make her a fluffanutter New England delicacy just peanut butter and fluff on white bread chefs kiss," another person recommended.

"I need to do this with ice coffee," a TikTok user commented.