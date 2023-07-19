Who Is Viral TikToker Pinkydoll and What Are Her ‘NPC’ Live Streams?

Viral TikToker Pinkydoll has taken over the internet.

The live streamer has mesmerized audiences with her "NPC" live streams and even caught the attention of celebrities like Keke Palmer and Timbaland.

One person on TikTok reposted a clip from one of Pinkydoll's lives and pointed out in disbelief, "She's been at this for five hours and hasn't broke character!"

So what is "this" exactly?

It's simple: Pinkydoll goes live on TikTok for hours at a time, where she interacts with her viewers by reacting to their gifts that appear onscreen in real-time as cartoons. They range from ice cream, donuts, and hearts to catchphrases like "gang gang."

The streams have been dubbed "NPC" lives, which is a reference to non-player characters in video games, or characters who speak scripted lines and move robotically.

The gifts that Pinkydoll reacts to, which all have their own sound effect or phrase that she says, also carry monetary value since viewers use tokens purchased from TikTok to select the gifts, which streamers are able to access as IRL money made from their efforts. She also often appears while popping popcorn kernels with a hair straightener, and many people are extra amused when she "breaks character."

"If you know how lives rlly work you know she’s actually making BANK doing this I'm so serious," one person on Twitter said.

The viral live streams have been met with both admiration and confusion and even hate.

"I was just scrolling TikTok, and I just wanna say.. some of you b----es are literally psychotic," one person tweeted about a Pinkydoll live stream.

Someone else tweeted, "I’ve never been more confused in my entire life dawg……"

According to Vice, Pinkydoll, real name Fedha Sinon, is a 27-year-old Montreal-based content creator who began making TikToks as a way to make money after she experienced a personal tragedy.

"I needed money to feed my kid and pay the bills. I had no job. I decided to put all my effort on TikTok to make money, and I wasn’t expecting to go viral and make all that money. It was a shock," she said.

She apparently spends six hours a day on TikTok seven days a week.

She explained, "It’s not exhausting. I kinda love to go live and reacting to gifts. There are so many, and the views going up is boosting me. It’s keeping me energetic."

The streamer allegedly makes as much as $7,000 a day from her TikTok lives.

Now, other creators are copying her live streams, like veteran creator Trisha Paytas, a controversial chameleon of sorts who has done everything on social media from mukbangs to OnlyFans.

"I feel like I’m a brand new style... I was surprised to see how many people love me. Everyone on TikTok trying to do like me it’s insane," Pinkydoll said.

"In my DM, I got famous rappers, hockey players, NBA players that keep writing me to keep pushing, encouraging me to go to the next level and [congratulating] me. They love me. I ain’t gon lie it feel amazing to have all the attention and getting [paid] at the same time," she said.