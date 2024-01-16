You Now Need Proof You Have at Least $2,000 to Travel to This Country From the U.S.

It's called proof of funds and it's pretty self-explanatory. You need to show, usually with a bank statement, that you have plenty of money to cover costs in the country you're entering from the United States.

According to the website Nairaland, you must show this proof when you're applying for a visa to show you have sufficient financial resources to support yourself during your stay in whatever country you're traveling to.

Brazil, according to Fodors, is the latest country requiring proof that you have at least $2,000 in your bank account along with your travel visa. This isn't unique actually, especially if you're staying longer than a leisure vacation holiday. The entire point of this process is so you don't travel to a country without means to return since many travelers purchase one-way tickets for freedom of travel around various countries.

It's all about demonstrating that you won't be dependent on public funds while in Brazil or said country. You must also have two blank pages in your passport that are signed and valid for the duration of your intended stay there.

Italy is the same way according to a colleague who had to have proof of funds while her son lived abroad for several months during college.

According to the website Afar, while Americans can travel leisurely for a typical vacation length-wise to Canada, Mexico, France, Italy, Belize, and Iceland without a visa nor proof of funds, these countries require one or both for business and travel no matter how long you're staying.

Australia, Bolivia, Cuba, Egypt, India, Kenya, Vietnam, Italy, and of course, Brazil.

Starting in 2025, Americans will need a passport and visa to enter any country in Europe through the European Travel Information and Authorization System according to the website Boundless.

