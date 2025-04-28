Wanna Splash Around in the Largest Inflatable Water Park in America?

Let's hear it for the most enormous inflatables and water park in the country for all ages, where you can climb, play, and slide on the inflatables, including the bounce houses, obstacle courses, and sports-style arenas with inflatable rock climbing, a tight-rope walk, and trapeze.

Or how about lounging by the water with cocktails or watching your little ones in their little splash pool?

Now, maybe you have one in your own backyard. However, it's so American to know where the biggest of anything is located, whether it's the largest mall or the ball of twine, you know?

Welcome to the Cape Cod Inflatables and Wicked Waves Park.

I know, right? Talk about an incredible location for the largest inflatable and water park in the United States. You have to agree that it extra rocks when these super cool attractions are in a sought-after, popular vacation location.

I mean, New England is already a hot spot for fall getaways, so having the Wicked Waves Park on the Cape, adding to a summer getaway, complete with cabanas and a hotel, may even help you decide to fulfill a Cape summer bucket list.

It's located in the centrally situated town of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, with an opening date of June 13 through September 7. And of course, you get to swoosh down the water park slides, float around in the wave pool, enjoy the swim-up bar, or lounge on the chairs or in cabanas for some rays and people-watching.

There's a six-person rafting experience that drops you three stories to plunge pools, games, splash island, surfing, and a lazy river.

Click here for info, whether it's this year or on your future family fun travels list.

