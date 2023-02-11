Machine Gun Kelly said that he was electrocuted while performing over the weekend.

On Friday (Feb. 10), MGK performed as part of the Waste Management Phoenix Open event at Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale, Ariz. The rapper shared a video on his Instagram Story of what appeared to be him getting electrocuted through the microphone or audio equipment.

“YOOO I GOT ELECTRICUTED (sic) AND MY HAIR STOOD UP ⚡️⚡️,” he wrote alongside a video of him performing where his hair suddenly stood up by itself.

It is unclear if it was just a static shock, a prank or a legitimate electrical malfunction. Regardless, he whipped his hair back and forth to bring his locks back to normal and continued on with his set unfazed.

According to TMZ, no EMTs were called to the scene to examine him. Following his performance, he and his fiancée Megan Fox attended Drake’s Pre-Super Bowl party.

The “Bloody Valentine” rapper is set to perform tonight at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party concert.

Watch the wild moment, below.

Prior to the on-stage mishap, MGK attended the 65th Annual Grammys with Fox. He was nominated in the Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout but lost to Ozzy Osbourne’s Patient Number Nine.

Fox dedicated a sweet social media post to her man after the telecast.

“Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination,” she captioned photos from the event. “You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you.”