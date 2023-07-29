Guests were stuck on an attraction spinning backward after the emergency brake for the ride malfunctioned and did not work.

Last week, guests at Rye Playland in New York witnessed the scary moment at the Music Express ride which quickly moves riders forward and back on a track with hills on it. A typical ride on the attraction lasts roughly three minutes, with riders going both forward and switching to backward. In this case, riders were left going backward for over ten minutes after the ride malfunctioned.

Guests looked on in horror as the riders were screaming to get off. The workers at the amusement park attempted to stop the ride with the emergency brake but it failed and did not work. The ride operators had to call maintenance who eventually saved the day by turning off the power to the ride, something that people in the crowd suggested that they do moments earlier.

Giovanni Martinez-Roman posted footage of the incident on his TikTok account where he watched his cousins on the ride, who were screaming to get off. Once the ride finally stopped, the riders were extremely dizzy and out of sorts as they exited the ride.

"They absolutely did not have the proper protocols to stop the ride I believe the workers handling the Ride should know what to do in a case like that," Martinez-Roman told ABC 7.

"Safety is our number one priority and as such, the Music Express ride is currently closed as we work closely with the manufacturer," Rye Playland's General Manager Jeff Davis said in a statement.

"This was my go-to ride there as a kid. If you gonna have them struggling for life at least turn the music back on." one user wrote in the comment section. Another added, "It took them 10 minutes to think of unplugging the ride!!" The content creator responded, "Lmao I said the same s--- I was telling them to pull the plug..."

"Maintenance guys to the rescue! Took them 20 seconds to fix it," another person pointed out. Others joked about the situation, "10 rides for the price of one" and "10 more minutes and they would've went back into time."