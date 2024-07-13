Do Criminals Really Use This Water Bottle Trick to Distract You?

Whether this annual warning that makes its rounds on social media involving car thieves using water bottles to distract us is totally legit or just an urban legend, it's out there for carjackers or purse snatchers to see.

At this point let's look at it as another thing to be alert about when you're out and about at night in that crowded or not so crowded parking lot or even daytime in the secluded parking garage.

Here's how the water bottle trick works.

According to the YouTube channel Bright Side, after scouting the area, the bad guy will put an empty water bottle in the passenger side wheel well of a car, usually the back tire near the top hidden back a bit, then lie in wait.

When you get to your car the thieves count on you opening your door not really being aware that there is now an empty water bottle sitting on your tire. Now they wait.

You start your car, pull out of your parking space, and suddenly hear a loud pop and crunch that's definitely not routine. That would jolt anyone to stop and wonder what's going on.

So, the hope by the thief or thieves lying in wait according to Bright Side is that you'll pull over and leave your car running while you jump out to take a quick look around your car and the immediate area.

That's when a carjacker will jump into your car and take off or the criminal will quickly reach into your car and grab your handbag, phone, or any valuables sitting out.

No matter what, it's always best to be aware of your surroundings for your own safety, water bottle or not.

