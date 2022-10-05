What Is a Butter Board?

Butter boards are the new charcuterie board, at least according to TikTok.

Popular creator Justine Snacks, a.k.a. Justine Doiron, posted a viral video showcasing her take on the butter board created by chef Josh McFadden.

Apparently, this charcuterie alternative involves spreading softened butter on a cutting board or plate, and then adding toppings to level it up.

Doiron added salt, lemon zest, herbs, edible flowers, and honey before dipping into the mix with a slice of warm bread.

The new fad is meant to be a dish served to a group of people or used as a party dish.

Now that Doiron's video has over eight million views, other creators and chefs have hopped on the trend and created their own variations.

In another TikTok, @aasiyaskitchen posted her take on the trend with a "desi chaat board" featuring chickpeas, sweetened yogurt, tamarind chutney, veggies, and more.

Another creator put a Middle Eastern twist on the trend by making a "labneh board" with olives, mint, olive oil, and hot pita for dipping.

The new foodie fad has blown up with variations including blueberry lemon, florals and jams, and everything from sweet to savory.

Some viewers are concerned about dipping bread straight into the butter boards, though, prompting Doiron to comment on her original video, "I was not expecting this to blow up but YOU CAN USE A KNIFE JUST LIKE A CHEESEBOARD CALM YOURSELVES."

"I can't wait to spend $16 on this at a restaurant in 6 months," one commenter joked.

Others likened the trend to early 2020 quarantine crazes like bread-making and whipped coffee.

"The pretty butter boards give me Midsommar vibes, and personally, I love that and will eat them all," one person tweeted.

The hashtag #ButterBoard now has over 188M views on TikTok.