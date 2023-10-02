Are Stacy London and Clinton Kelly Still Friends Today? Inside Their ‘What Not to Wear’ Feud

Wondering where Stacy London and Clinton Kelly stand today? The stars of What Not to Wear just set the record straight on their friendship and falling out.

On Sept. 28, the former co-hosts appeared in a tearful interview on Today With Hoda and Jenna, where they opened up about their decade-long feud.

"I sobbed my eyes out. I told Clinton everything that made me sad, everything that hurt me, every way I thought I hurt him. All the petty grudges. All the stupid crap," London shared.

"After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like, 'I can’t take this anymore.' We love each other, as a matter of fact," Kelly chimed in, noting that they "don’t really hate each other."

"We have very strong feelings toward each other. So I reached out to Stacy and I was like, 'Can we put this behind us? Let’s talk it out.' And we had a really emotional conversation. It was during the pandemic, sort of as the pandemic was ending. And we just talked through it all," Kelly added.

Kelly and London worked together on the wildly popular TLC fashion makeover show between 2003 and 2013. The two are set to embark on a 10-city live tour, titled The Stacy & Clinton Show, beginning Oct. 5.

What Happened Between Stacy London and Clinton Kelly?

Stacy London and Clinton Kelly's friendship fractured in 2017 after Kelly released his book, I Hate Everyone, Except You.

In the book Kelly noted that, during their time on What Not to Wear, he "either adored her [London] or despised her," and that they spent "too much time" together against their "own free will."

"There’s a part of me that will love Stacy forever, and a part of me that would be just fine if I never saw her again for the rest of my life. We had great chemistry, for sure. But just like when you combine baking soda and vinegar, after the fun part fizzles out, you’re left with a puddle of nothing in particular," he wrote in the book.

Following the release of Kelly's book, London blocked him on social media and the two didn't speak for nearly a decade.

Watch Stacy London and Clinton Kelly's Today interview below: