Wheel of Fortune's familiar voice is suddenly missing — and there's a pretty serious reason why.

Jim Thornton, the longtime announcer for the hit game show, has been suspended by Sony Pictures Television following an alleged incident on an American Airlines flight in May.

According to Deadline, the studio is temporarily recasting Thornton's role while it investigates the allegations, though details about exactly what happened remain unclear.

We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton. He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation.

What Happened With Jim Thornton?

TMZ first reported the news, saying a passenger complained to a flight attendant about Thornton while aboard the American Airlines flight.

Thornton was allegedly wearing a Wheel of Fortune-branded top at the time, although it's not clear what prompted the complaint or what exactly was alleged.

An American Airlines spokesperson told Deadline that Flight 1276 was met by law enforcement after landing at Los Angeles International Airport on May 14 “following concerns reported by a customer onboard.”

For now, that's about as much as is publicly known. Deadline reports that Thornton's replacement is temporary while the investigation continues.

The Voice of 'Wheel of Fortune'

Thornton has been the announcer for Wheel of Fortune since 2011 and has worked on more than 2,200 episodes of the syndicated game show.

He also became the announcer for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune when it launched in 2021.



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Outside of Wheel of Fortune, Thornton has announced The Price Is Right and lent his voice to shows including Celebrity Deathmatch and The Cleveland Show.

Before becoming one of the most recognizable voices in game-show television, Thornton was an afternoon anchor at Los Angeles radio station KNX 1070.

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For now, his familiar Wheel of Fortune introduction is on hold while Sony investigates the allegations surrounding that May flight.