Oh For Pete’s Sake: But Who Exactly is This Pete Guy?

Why not Tom, Jim, or Mike? Why do we say 'oh for Pete's sake' as an expression of annoyance, frustration, or about something that seems silly? What makes Pete so special and who exactly is this Pete guy whose name we use in this particular phrase?

According to Reader's Digest, “For Pete’s Sake” started in the early 1900s, and overall there's nothing confirmed as to why the name Pete was chosen. However, according to Reader's Digest, it's believed that it replaced using 'God' or 'Jesus' while reacting to something instead of saying 'Oh my God' or 'For Christ's sake.' Most likely it replaced saying 'Jesus Christ.'

It's believed it replaced the religious figure St. Peter shortened to just Pete. There's even a For Pete’s Sake Day you can celebrate on February 26th each year according to the website Days of the Year. 'For the love of Pete' and 'in the name of Pete' are other versions of this euphemism that were considered less offensive than using the lord's name in vain so to speak.

For Pete's Sake Day like many random and seemingly useless days started in the early 2000's. According to USA Today, 'For Pete's Sake Day' was started by a guy named Tom Roy who is a former radio talk show host in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and his wife, Ruth.

How's that for random?

Tom and Ruth submitted the useless holiday to McGraw Hill's "Chase's Calendar of Events" according to USA Today. This made-up holiday has been featured with other fake holidays ever since.

