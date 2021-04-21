Why Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Has Made It Difficult for Her to Direct More Films

Angelina Jolie revealed that her divorce from Brad Pitt has made it harder for her to direct movies.

Jolie spoke with Entertainment Weekly to promote her upcoming survival-thriller, Those Who Wish Me Dead. During the conversation, she spoke about her love for directing and the fact that she can't take as many directing roles as she would like to because of her divorce and complicated family situation.

"I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years," she told the outlet. "I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it."

Jolie and Pitt filed for divorce in 2016. They were declared officially legally separated in April 2019. The legal proceedings regarding custody of their six children and how to divide their assets are still ongoing.

Jolie filed for divorce after she claimed that while Pitt was intoxicated, he assaulted their son Maddox while onboard their private jet. Last month, she filed a court document that officially accused him of domestic violence despite him being cleared by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services in November 2016. Jolie's team claimed that they are willing to offer "proof and authority in support" of the allegation.

"Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad," an insider told Us Weekly. "He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support."

A source told OK! Magazine that Pitt's relationships with both Maddox and Pax are "rocky."

“He [Pitt] knows he faces an uphill battle with them because they were old enough to understand that things were going horribly wrong between him and Angie at the end of their marriage,” the source said.