Three Smart Reasons Birds Love Sitting on Power Lines

Atop those telephone and power lines our feathered friends love to perch. Sometimes we see just a couple, other times flocks upon flocks gather. It kind of reminds us of Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 horror movie, The Birds.

So what's up with these power lines? Our flying friends are taking advantage of them for these three reasons which are quite smart, giving a new meaning to having a birdbrain.

MEET N GREET

According to the A-Z Animals website, birds that migrate get together for a couple fo days giving time for stragglers to arrive before flying south for the winter and then returning in the summer. These massive groupings usually happen on power lines where there is plenty of space to gather before they begin their trek together.

WARMTH

it's not just us humans that huddle together for warmth. Obviously, all animals do it. And while birds aren't necessarily curling up together on these power lines they do often stand close to each other sharing body warmth.

However, according to A-Z Animals, they're not just using the power line to be able to perch close to each other in a long line or in small groups during the colder months, the electricity radiating through the wires also adds warmth to their little feet. A-Z Animals notes that in the summer you'll see them sitting further apart.

BIRD'S EYE VIEW

According to the Bird Fact website, this bird's eye view perched on top of wires is even better and safer than a tree. Not only do birds have a moment to conserve their energy and take a restful break, but they're high enough away from prey like coyotes and cats.

According to A-Z Animals, this allows them to relax and be less guarded and who among us doesn't like a stress-free environment?

Another reason birds love power lines according to Bird Fact is that it gives them the best view for spotting their prey which often becomes dinner. Especially those bigger birds while the keen eyesight birds have according to A-Z Animals allows smaller birds to home in on insects and berries they can't see from a lower perspective.