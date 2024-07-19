Woman Tells 89-Year-Old Grandma She Won’t Cry at Her Funeral, But Did She Deserve It?

A woman on Reddit is sharing the reason why she will not being crying at the funeral of her 89-year-old grandma.

She prefaces her story by saying that she and her grandma have never really had a good or bad relationship.

"My grandma and me never really had a particularly good nor bad relationship. My mum and her have a rather bad one. My grandma is (according to my mum’s psychologist) a narcissistic person. My mum could never do anything right, she was worth less in my grandma’s eyes because my aunts married rich dudes and my dad is not rich, those who got the biggest gift was the best daughter, she often tried to make her own children fight (verbally) so they would come to her for advice," she begins.

"This was passed on to the grandkids. Those with the best grades in school were loved, the ones that wrote her poems were the best… [She also never asks questions to the person they concern, but she asks all other grandchildren. I guess to gossip. For example: I once cut my hair short and she asked all my relatives whether I was gay,]" the woman continued.

The problem between the woman and her grandma began a couple of years ago when the woman's other grandmother died.

"2 years ago my other grandmum died. I had a good relationship with her. I was asked to speak at her funeral. I talked for about 10 minutes, told a lot of stories about grandmum, cried during most of it and made most people in the church cry. Afterwards, some relatives were telling me I did a really good job and my grandma comes to me and says 'I couldn’t understand a word you’ve said. Would’ve been a lot better if you hadn’t been crying all the time.' She then demanded I would also speak at her funeral so people would also cry, but I would have to do it better and not cry during my speech. I responded with 'not crying at your funeral will not be a problem'. My grandma was offended and hurt and the relationship between us is almost non existent now," the woman revealed.

"Sometimes when I think about it I feel bad for saying it and hurting her feelings, but I also kind of think someone just had to 'stand up against her for once,' she concludes before asking if she was wrong in this situation.

People in the comments section of the post agreed that she was not wrong for her words.

"What a fantastic response," said someone.

"She was deliberately cruel and demanding, you responded by letting her know you didn't consider her close to you," added another person.

"You were just being honest. What she said to you was terrible," a Reddit user shared.

"She sounds awful," a different person commented.