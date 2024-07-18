Woman’s Stepmother, Brother Demand She Sign Away Inheritance Worth Millions

A woman on Reddit has detailed an experience where her stepmother and brother demand that she sign away her large inheritance.

"'Family' members: Father M60, step-mom/dad’s wife of 1 year (6 months after the Jackpot) F55, her 2 adult daughters (mid-30s) and my brother m25. Brother grew up with dad, I grew up with our (bpd, as in borderline personality disorder) mother. My parents split when I was 3 so I have no memory of that time or prior. We’re all working class. Dad and I had started building a relationship in the past 4 years or so, talking at least every other week and meeting up sometimes," the woman begins her post.

"Triggering event: Father winning over 10 millions on a f----ing lottery. Request: For me to sign away future inheritance. Made by step-mother and brother. Conflict: I don’t want to. The reason I think maybe I should: My brother does have a point when he says that this man was no father to me, and I was no daughter to him," she contained.

The woman goes on to say that she feels that she deserves it more than her brother does because he got the better parent.

"The same reason is my main reason why I actually should keep my future inheritance. It’s not like you get a new dad just because the first one walks out, and if anything I think maybe I deserve more than my brother since at least he got the less sh--showy-parent even if he was unavailable," she reveals.

"So, around a year ago my dad, who I barely know, won a lot of money. I mean a totally life-changing amount. His then gf became his wife, they bought a few properties, went on vacations and invested some. All good, right? - Not really since we live in a country where you can not write your children out of your will. None of the above-mentioned people has paid much attention to me over the years, until now that is. At first I was so happy for dad since I did know he has struggled in the past. I was close with my paternal grandmother and her main caregiver (live-in) 2 out of her 5 last years in life, so she did tell me a lot about him and his life. I always wondered so I asked my questions, I didn't mean to be nosy or anything. I just wanted to know how everything had been since he left mom, as I grew to understand that borderline-women are not for everyone. I did not blame him very much after my childhood with mom," the woman said.

The woman then shares that family accused her of only being interested in the money and not really in her dad.

"Anyway, a couple weeks ago my step-mother accused me of only being interested in my dad due to him winning the lottery, and once I rejected that accusation she asked me to prove it by officially giving up my future inheritance (children are entitled to sharing 50% of what would be left, so in my case with 1 sibling that’s 25% of his wealth). She offered to pay for the legal assistance in this. My brother added in basically claiming I have no right to anything as my mother’s kid and that I’m not my dad’s daughter in any important sense so I shouldn’t inherit," she added.

"Today my step-mothers oldest texted me asking if I had made up my mind. I told her yes and that I will keep any rights to future inheritances. She called me an a--hole for not seeing their take. She told me she'll call my brother and to expect follow-up later today," she concluded before asking if she was wrong in this situation.

READ MORE: Woman Condemns Sister's Betrayal Over Mother's Will

People in the comments section agreed that the woman was not wrong in this situation.

"Never EVER sign away your right. NEVER," advised one person.

"It is your right and your brother and step family acting greedy by asking you to prove your intentions by making them richer when your dad passes," shared someone else.

"She became a stepmother a moment after he won the lottery. It sounds like she is fully capable of spending it all before inheritance becomes an issue anyhow," quipped a Reddit user.

"Tell them that they're only interesting in your dad because of his money, and prove they aren't by signing away their rights as well," read a separate comment.