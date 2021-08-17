The Real (and Powerful) Reason Why Britney Spears Keeps Getting Undressed on Instagram

Britney Spears wants the world to know why she's sharing so much topless content on Instagram.

The "Gimme More" hit-maker has recently taken to posting photos and the occasional video without a shirt on her very iconic Instagram account. Her latest topless check-in features a pair of knee-high boots, white bikini bottoms and a red rose (likely a reference to her mysterious Instagram series, Project Rose).

It also comes complete with a powerful explanation for why the Princess of Pop has been showing so much skin lately.

"Before I show you more pics of my body," Spears wrote in the accompanying caption, "I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin." She explained the sense of liberation that any woman experiences when they're hot and shed a layer. "I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!!"

Spears added, "The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is D--N I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better !!!"

She candidly wrote about the same experience during live performances. "I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh we’ll … sometimes I didn’t look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as f--k but in my imagination it felt great."

The pop star also owned up to feeling self conscious about her body after so many years performing. So, why are the photos important to her now? Spears had an answer for that.

"Well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!! I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!!"

She added that the topless photos wouldn't become permanent because "that would get boring." However, they are helping her feel "enlightened" in the moment.

Spears' message also included a reference to the #FreeBritney movement. She started on a light note by admitting that the "FREE BRITNEY" comments from fans on her shirtless pics were genuinely funny.

However, she had more to say about the movement and what it means to her: "The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts. There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so d--n amazing and I love you all."

In July, the "Circus" siren and her legal team filed an official legal request to remove her father as the conservator of her financial estate. Fans of the hit-maker celebrated a perceived win when her father, Jamie Spears, appeared to signal he is willing to step down from the position; however, the report has since changed.

Although the elder Spears said he is willing to give up the role eventually, People reported that there is no timeline in place. Instead, court documents simply say it will happen "when the time is right."

Additional updates are likely to come following an upcoming court hearing, which is set for Sept. 29.