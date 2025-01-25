Why You Can Stop Intrusive Thoughts by Humming

This simple act soothes your anxiety caused by that voice inside your head filled with negativity. Whatever your inner meanie says to put you in a bad head space, this is one way to combat those intrusive thoughts.

Humming is basically a superpower we all have.

According to the Livestrong website, humming hinders that inner chatter you want to get away from.

You see, when you're stressed or anxious, you activate the fight-or-flight part of your nervous system, which is part of the sympathetic part of your nervous system.

By humming, we combat the fight-or-flight and activate the rest-and-digest.

Getting scientific for just a quick minute, humming stimulates a nerve called the vagus that runs from your brain to your stomach. The vagus is part of your parasympathetic nervous system, known as rest-and-digest, according to the Well and Good website.

According to the Medium website, humming releases happy endorphins and nitric oxide, which widens your blood vessels. That creates space between your spiraling thoughts and your nervous system, basically interrupting all thoughts.

When you hum, your body begins to vibrate. So does your brain. A vibrating body and brain is happy. Peace, happiness and contentment can be found in this state.

Besides calming the nervous system, humming has two other benefits, according to the Oprah Daily website.

HERE'S HOW IT WORKS

1) It boosts heart health because of the nitric oxide we talked about above. That's because by widening constricted blood vessels, stress on our heart and vascular system decreases.

2) It also lulls you to sleep like a lullaby because humming releases melatonin.

Add it to your sleep stack, beginning in the hour before you turn in: Hum while you journal, shower, or tie up loose ends around your home. You don’t have to carry a tune to benefit—let it be easy and light, not an added stress.

Humming simply feels good to your body, creating freedom from your head.

