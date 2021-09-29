Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Both Considered Getting BBL Surgery

If you're thinking of getting a Brazilian butt lift, know you're not the only one.

In the latest episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris that aired on Wednesday (Sept. 29), the three women went in depth on the topic of plastic surgery and discussed the Brazilian butt lift trend, best known as BBL.

The mother and daughter duo didn't hold back their thoughts and immediately gave their insights on the butt lift surgery.

"I was considering getting one," Jada admitted, expressing how glad she was that the topic of BBLs came up.

"Me too," Willow responded. "I think let's be real, okay. I considered getting the tiniest little bit, but then I just got in the gym and got it anyway."

While the option to go under the knife for a perfectly shaped derriere was in the mind of the younger Smith, the 20-year-old singer opted to work it out at the gym instead. Jada even recalled telling Willow to "build her butt."

"You built it, to the point that people thought you got surgery," she explained at the roundtable discussion.

Further into the conversation, Gammy explained the root of the recent trend not only came out of the constant pressures women face in society regarding their physical appearances, but also what's referred to the "Zoom Boom," where people have begun going under the knife in the middle of the pandemic to change things about themselves after spending most days on Zoom or in front of a camera.

"I just feel like there's always been so much more pressure on women to look a certain way. It's all about youth," Gammy shared.