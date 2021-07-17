Willow Smith Gets Her Head Shaved Mid-Performance of ‘Whip My Hair’

Willow Smith gave fans a memorable performance of her Platinum hit "Whip My Hair."

The 20-year-old hitmaker put on a concert to promote her new alternative album, Lately I Feel Everything. During the recorded show, she treated fans to a rock version of her first viral single, "Whip My Hair."

After the performance kicked off to a normal start with her at a mic stand. She then grabbed her guitar and took a seat on a stool. She began shredding a guitar solo while a backup dancer came up behind her.

He then began shaving her head while she continued to perform her guitar solo flawlessly. By the end of the song, her head was completely shaved. Willow then continued her taped concert as planned with a new hairstyler. Social media went wild and was impressed by the ironic nature of the act with the lyrics and her creativity.

Watch the epic moment, below.

Willow's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, also debuted a similar haircut earlier this week. It was her daughter who actually convinced her to make the change.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go," Jada wrote in an Instagram post. "But... my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed." Willow shared another photo of the mother-daughter duo on her social media accounts. "A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return," Willow captioned the post.