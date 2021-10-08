A Stalker Broke Into Willow Smith’s Home and Camped Out Behind Her House

Willow Smith recently spoke about her stalker and the incident that made her fear for her safety for the first time ever.

Per PAPER magazine, on the Wednesday (Oct. 6) episode of Red Table Talk, Willow opened up about the terrifying crime to her mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

“During December when we were gone for a family vacation, [the stalker] actually came to my house and broke in while we were away," the singer revealed. "Crazy, crazy times. Thank God I wasn't there."

Essentially, the man discovered Willow's daily patterns and ended up setting up camp outside her home where he planned to wait for her return.

Jada explained what happened after she discovered his camp. "Once [the police] got all the evidence that they needed from inside, we had to take all the stuff out of the refrigerator because we were afraid maybe he put something in the drinks or in her food to knock her out. We had to go through everything. Toothpaste, everything. Everything in the house had to go,” she shared.

The man first began stalking Willow online after attempting to connect with her on social media. When that didn’t work out how he planned, he resorted to stalking in person.

"They're watching all of your social media accounts to see what your movements are and this guy was doing that to me... for a couple years, actually," Willow added.

The crime ultimately forced Willow to go to court and testify against the man that she described as a “pedophile.”