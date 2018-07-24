Demi Lovato’s Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama Responds to Singer’s Reported Overdose

Demi Lovato's ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama is reportedly devastated over Lovato's reported July 24 hospitalization, according to Us Weekly. The Confident singer was admitted for a reported heroin overdose, but thanks to quick thinking and Narcan, is apparently stable.

A source told Us that Valderrama was not aware that Lovato had relapsed so acutely after six years of being proudly sober. Lovato admitted in June by means of new song "Sober" that she had, indeed, used again, and asked fans for understanding.

“Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work. He was not aware that her issues were this severe and intense at this time,” the source said. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and that she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

“Her friends and him are just hoping that she gets better and that she can be great and thrive,” the source added.

Lovato said in her 2017 YouTube documentary Simply Complicated that the sparks were in no short supply when the couple met in 2010. They dated until 2016, but have remained good friends in spite of their breakup, both have said.

“I’ve never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer and I still love him,” Lovato said in the film. “I met him on Jan. 11, 2010. I thought ‘I have to have him,’ but I was only 17 and he was like, ‘Get away from me...When I turned 18 we started dating. I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before, he was just my rock, my everything.”