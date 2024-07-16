Hidden Meanings Behind Wind Chimes

For most people a wind chime is decorative for gardens or swaying outside where we can enjoy them on our patios. We often hear them before we see them and there is something peaceful with the random tones they emit even from the lightest breeze.

However, that fact that they originated from ancient China according to the Happy Gardens website, it shouldn't surprise any of us that they weren't invented as decor.

Silver and wood wind chimes Hreni loading...

It's believed that wind chimes ward of negativity or evil spirits. The sound of wind chimes has a beneficial energy that calms and relaxes us which makes them great if we're feeling anxious according to the Restoration Oak website.

Specific frequencies of sound may heal our emotional and physical bodies as well as get rid of toxic energy. However, you may not be aware that wind chimes, which are now popular garden ornaments, were initially designed for sound therapy.

This sound therapy is though to help us clear our minds to improve concentration and focus. That is after the beautiful, delicate dance from the sounds relaxes us into that zone of serenity. Sound machines that many of us use to help sleep have wind chimes as one of the options.

Wind chimes are also thought to bring positive vibes, good luck, and prosperity.

The gentle tinkle of wind chimes, resonating with the breeze, is thought to disperse negative energy attracting positive vibes to your abode. With their origins in feng shui, wind chimes are designed to balance the energies within your environment.

These percussion instruments, if you will, that play sound from a simple breeze sifting through them come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and tones in various price ranges.

Are you ready to go buy one?

