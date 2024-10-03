Woman on Dating App Arrested After Confessing to Game Warden She Illegally Killed Buck

A game warden in Oklahoma was shocked when a woman he matched with on a dating app confessed she illegally killed a deer.

McIntosh County game warden Cannon Harrison was excited about his match on Bumble until the woman admitted to killing a "bigo [big ol'] buck" during the 2018-2019 hunting season.

According to The Washington Post, Harrison asked her if she used a bow to kill the deer, which is the legal way to hunt during buck season.

"We don't need to talk about that," the woman simply replied.

During their interaction, Harrison asked her if she had used a technique called "spotlighting," which is when a hunter shines a bright light into a deer's eyes, causing them to essentially "freeze."

The unsuspecting woman admitted to spotlighting, and when asked for proof, she provided a photo of the buck she had killed.

Wildlife conservation officials on Facebook posted photos of the deer alongside screenshots of Harrison's conversation with the woman.

Woman Arrested After Confessing to Game Warden She Illegally Killed Buck on Dating App Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook loading...

The day following their interaction on Bumble, Harrison found the woman's information online and showed up to her house to arrest her.

The unidentified woman reportedly "pleaded guilty to hunting deer out of season and possessing game that was taken illegally," earning herself a $2,400 fine.

Meanwhile, Harrison told The Washington Post that the odds of someone matching with a game warden and confessing to a hunting-related crime are “probably less than winning the lottery.”