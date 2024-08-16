Woman Charged After Trying to Steal Elvis Presley’s Graceland

There has officially been an arrest in the case of a woman trying to steal Elvis Presley's iconic home, Graceland.

TMZ reports that federal prosecutors have charged Missouri resident Lisa Jeanine Findley in a plot where she attempted to conduct a fraudulent sale of Graceland. Her plan involved alleging Lisa Marie Presley had used the estate as collateral for a loan that she had taken out before she ultimately passed away.

Previously, a company called Naussany Investments and Private Lending alleged that Lisa Marie did not pay back a loan that amounted to $3.8 million and she used the estate as collateral. However, Elvis' granddaughter had gone on to file documents that stated the loan documents were fraudulent.

What's more, she went on to claim that Naussany is not a real entity. An attempt to track the company's associates previously came up dry as well.

An official for the estate spoke to TMZ about the ordeal.

"We think this is the first domino to fall not the last. We do not believe this is the mastermind behind the scam. Statements attributed to the woman arrested have pointed to someone who has a loose affiliation with the Elvis world," they said.

Findley has now been charged mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. She is due in court later today. For her charges, she faces a mandatory minimum of 2 years in prison for the identity theft charge and a maximum of 20 years in prison for the mail fraud charge. However, this all depends on if she is convicted or not.