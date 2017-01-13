Wild Celebrity Conspiracy Theories

Beyonce was never pregnant. Michael Jackson is still alive. Taylor Swift is a Satanist. And they're all part of the Illuminati, obviously.

Hollywood gossip may be the bread and butter of newsstand tabloids, but celebrity conspiracy theories—the strange, the silly and the downright unbelievable—are what fuel the dark underbelly (and fan forums!) of the Internet.

From the macabre (Was Avril Lavigne really replaced by a doppelganger because she died?) to the ridiculous (Could Lorde truly be in her mid-40s?), dive into twenty of the weirdest celebrity conspiracies around, above.