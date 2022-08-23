Getting cheated on can create a lot of strife in a relationship. Some people choose to stay with their partner who cheated — but with a few stipulations.

On TikTok, one woman revealed she had an extremely specific request for her boyfriend after she found out he had been unfaithful to her.

The woman demanded he pay for her nose job, saying it was only fair as cheating on her caused her to have "insecurities."

"I told the guy that I would continue to see him, but he would have to pay for my nose job that I really wanted because he caused me to have insecurities," she explained in a viral TikTok video.

"Also, I didn't want my time to be wasted because what if he cheats on me again?" she continued.

After showing photographic proof of her new nose, she made another shocking reveal.

"Yeah, he ended up cheating on me again," she shared, adding, "So, was it worth it? Yeah, it was."

Watch the clip here:

The woman elaborated in the comments section.

"I ended up having him pay me for all the family trips we went on after the second time he cheated (my parents paid for those trips)," she wrote.

Meanwhile, users rallied behind the scorned woman, with many sharing their own stories about unfaithful partners.

"I made him drop 6k on my lipo then dipped," one person wrote.

"I asked for my rent to be paid until the lease was up when I got cheated on," another shared.

"I got cheated on but he still wanted to be with me so I let him buy me stuff and take me out on dates and then ghosted him as revenge," someone else commented.