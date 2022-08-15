Woman Who Lost Eye to Cancer Reveals Stunning Glass Eye With 14K Iris and Black Diamond

A woman on TikTok is turning heads with her stunning prosthetic eye.

Salina Moreno, a.k.a. @eye_em_sal_ on the app, has one glass eye — and it luxuriously features a 14K gold iris and black diamond pupil.

Salina's ocularist custom designed the shimmering prosthetic. See below:

In a previous TikTok video, Salina revealed why she needed to have her right eye removed surgically.

"When I was a baby, I had cancer and [my left eye] had to be removed to save [both] the vision in my right eye and my life," she shared. According to The Daily Mail, she was diagnosed with retinoblastoma at the age of 1, after her parents noticed she had a white glow in her eye.

"My parents were left with the decision to try and save my eye by doing chemo and radiation treatments but that would risk the cancer spreading to my other eye and leaving me completely blind, or it spreading to my brain and being dead," she continued. "Or I had the choice to remove my left eye and be cancer-free! The doctors didn't completely agree with removing my eye but came to an agreement when the doctor confirmed it — I could no longer see out of my right eye."

When she was younger, Salina dealt with insecurities about the loss of her eye, which she would frequently hide by swooping her bangs to the side. Eventually, she embraced her true self; now she encourages others to do the same.

Salina, who created her TikTok account during the COVID-19 lockdown to spread awareness about her condition, frequently answers questions about her eye on the app.

In one TikTok, Salina revealed that people in public stare at her sometimes, but no one has ever said anything to her about her eye. She believes some people think she's wearing a contact lens, not a glass eye.

In another video, she revealed how her prosthetic eye is somewhat able to move like her natural eye. When she had her eye surgery as a baby, the surgeon was able to place an implant behind her eye socket in order to give it some mobility.

When a commenter asked Salina why she chooses to wear such an elaborate glass eye, Salina answered, "Making the best out of an unfortunate situation."