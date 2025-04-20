7-Year-Old Dead After ‘Jealous’ Woman Gifts Ex’s New Family Tainted Easter Eggs: REPORT

A woman allegedly dressed in disguise to buy Easter egg chocolates and then gifted them to her ex's new partner.

According to the Mail Online, Jordélia Pereira Barbosa sent the tainted chocolates via motorbike courier with a note that read: "With love, to Mirian Lira. Happy Easter.”

Lira shared the chocolates with her children after receiving them. Her seven-year-old son fell ill "immediately" after consuming them and died in Imperatriz City Hospital on Thursday, April 17.

According to The Standard, Lira and the 13-year-old daughter are in critical condition at the same hospital.

Camera footage obtained by Imperatriz Online shows Barbosa allegedly buying the Easter eggs.

"The evidence suggests, based on several points investigated, that the crime was motivated by revenge and jealousy, given that the author's ex-husband is the current partner or boyfriend of the victim, who was poisoned along with her two children," security official Maurício Martins said in a statement, reported Imperatriz Online.

"There are several indications that clearly point to this woman being the perpetrator of the crime," the statement continued.

He added, "The police will continue working to strengthen this evidence and present her to the Judiciary to answer for this barbaric crime."

After being arrested, Barbosa reportedly admitted to buying the chocolate eggs, but has denied poisoning them.

