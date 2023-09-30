Woman Sues Disney World For $50,000 After ‘Injurious Wedgie’ From Typhoon Lagoon Water Slide

A woman is suing Walt Disney World after she rode a water slide that left her with a wedgie that sent her to the hospital.

On Wednesday (Sept. 27), Emma and Edward McGuinness filed a lawsuit against the theme park resort in Orange County, Florida. The alleged "injurious wedgie" took place when she visited the resort back in October 2019 for her 30th birthday.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, she was at Typhoon Lagoon Water Park when she, along with her mother and daughter, were ready to ride the Humunga Kowabunga water slide, which sits roughly 214 feet above the pool. According to their attorney, she assumed the "appropriate position to ride the slide as instructed."

The lawsuit claims that near the end of the slide, her body briefly lifted as she became airborne and was slammed down back to the slide.

"The impact of The Slide and [Emma's] impact into the standing water at the bottom of The Slide caused Ms. McGuinness' clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her," the complaint stated. “She experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs.”

Emma received treatment at a local hospital before being transferred to another hospital "for the repair of her gynecologic injuries by a specialist." The couple is seeking $50,000 in damages.

Emma's attorney claimed that Emma was aware of some of the risks that could occur while on the ride, “The Slide carries with it specific risks about which Disney knew or, in the exercise of reasonable care, should have known.”

The lawyer added that if the woman was warned by the resort that there was a risk of using the slide with the specific type of swimwear she was wearing, she would not have gone on the water slide to begin with.

See a POV of the water slide, below.