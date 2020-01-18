‘Jane the Virgin’ Star Yael Grobglas Gives Birth to First Child

Jane The Virgin star Yael Grobglas has given birth to her first child.

The 35-year-old and her husband Artem Kroupenev welcomed a daughter. The actress made the big announcement via Instagram on Friday (January 17). "I hope I do this right," she began. "Happy to announce the landing of our human-bean Arielle! Mother and daughter are doing well. Father’s weight is 165," she joked.

Unlike most excited first-time parents, Grobglas will not be sharing pictures of her adorable infant anytime soon. "Completely objectively, she is perfect," she continued. "As much as I want to post every moment of her toe, I have decided to curb my urge to show her off and protect this little one’s privacy until she can make her own decision. It’s not her fault her mom was on TV and she deserves to make that choice for herself."

Grobglas did mention that she reserves the right to change her mind about the social media picture ban at any point in the future. The new mother shared that she is currently "very sleep-deprived" and a "puddle of emotions." She then ended her note by asking for fans to wish the family luck and sleep.

See the post, below.