You Need Extra Approval Now to Enter Europe if You’re From the U.S.

Traveling is one of the best things you can do. Whether you visit other parts of the country or, more importantly, experience other countries' cultures, it is truly an educational must. Plus, it's an absolute blast!

However, the days of flashing your American passport to simply enter other countries are changing, and this year, that change includes visiting Europe.

UNITED KINGDOM

The UK government must approve you before you can enter, and that includes simply traveling through airports or train stations. The U.K. includes England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

According to the Travel Weekly website, this means you need an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). ETAs started in 2023 for those traveling from the Middle East and its now expanded to include U.S. citizens.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

United Kingdom map. England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland.

Every U.S. Citizen Needs an ETA

Whether you're vacationing, traveling on business, studying abroad, or transiting through UK airports, they're required. ETAs are super cheap, though, around $13, and last for two years.

If you're approved, you will be electronically monitored through your passport.

Application Process

It's quite easy, actually, and only takes a few minutes. You apply through the UK government website right here.

How Long Does Approval Take

Unless something is flagged in your background check, you could be approved as soon as the same day. However, it could take a couple of days, so make sure you give yourself at least a week before your flight.

30 EUROPEAN COUNTRIES OUTSIDE OF THE U.K.

European countries outside of the U.K., known as the Schengen Area, require U.S. citizens to apply and be approved for a European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS)

According to the Boundless website, this is another process that runs a background check to determine whether you're a security risk.

An ETIAS is electronically connected to your passport and only costs around $8. Click here to apply.

THE SCHENGEN AREA

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

