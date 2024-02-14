YouTuber Twomad, real name Muudea Sedik, has died. He was 23.

TMZ reports the controversial social media influencer and YouTube star known for making cringe content as well as his gaming commentary, memes and online trolling was found unresponsive at his home in the Los Angeles area Tuesday night (Feb. 13).

Authorities told the tabloid that Sedik was discovered after someone called in for a wellness check on him.

According to TMZ, the YouTuber hadn't been heard from in several days and even missed some appointments, leading concerned parties to request a police check.

The LAPD discovered his body during the welfare check last night.

TMZ reports Sedik's death is currently being investigated as a potential overdose as drug paraphernalia was reportedly found on the scene.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Twomad fans had become worried in recent weeks after the content creator shared some cryptic photos of guns on his Twitter (now X) account.

TMZ reports the web star hadn't posted a new video online in a few months.

Twomad's last Instagram post was uploaded two weeks ago.

Twomad had amassed over 2.18 million followers and 216,382,832 views on YouTube since joining the platform in 2017.

He infamously collaborated with OnlyFans model and social media star Belle Delphine, known for her "Gamer Girl Bathwater," in 2022.