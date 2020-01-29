Zac Efron Reportedly Dating Actress Halston Sage

Sorry, ladies: Zac Efron seems to be off the market.

Us Weekly reports that Efron and swimmer Sarah Bro have ended their relationship after ten months together. "The relationship just wasn’t working out," a source confirmed to the outlet. "She came back to L.A., and it never got going again."

The actor is now reportedly dating actress Halston Sage, with the couple being "in a serious relationship and in love." The source claims that they spent the holidays together in Santa Barbara.

You may recognize Sage from her work in The Orville, Prodigal Son, Paper Towns and Goosebumps. She also played opposite Efron in the first Neighbors film. During and after filming, the pair were romantically linked for a time. In April 2014, they attended a Los Angeles Lakers game together.

"They are definitely an item," a source told E! News at the time. "They were seeing each other a bit during filming of their movie together and ever since he went to rehab they got a lot closer. Her friends love him and say he is so sweet. He's really good to her."